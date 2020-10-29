Erie Homecoming 2020: Young Erie Professionals to share why they choose Erie as their home

Members of the Young Erie Professionals will sit down at this year’s Erie Homecoming event to share why they have decided to make Erie their home.

The Young Erie Professionals is based on retaining and attracting talent in Erie. This is one of the topics some members are going to be discussing at this year’s Erie Homecoming event.

The organization of Young Erie Professionals that’s partnered with Erie Regional Chamber will be closing out the Erie Homecoming event with a discussion on growing up in Erie, leaving Erie, then coming back to the city-which some say is the definition of being a boomerang.

“For some of us that’s because we are able to work here in many different capacities and have this great quality of life,” said Amanda Duncan, president, Young Erie Professionals.

Amanda Duncan, President of the Young Erie Professionals says one of the reasons many in the organization choose Erie is because the cost of living is affordable.

She believes Erie continues to have manufacturing growth, medicine, education and let’s not forget in this little city there are a lot of tasteful restaurants and enjoyable entertainment.

“These are all things that people search out in metropolitans, but you can get that here in Erie at a much more affordable scale without the hustle and bustle that comes along with busy city life,” said Duncan.

The president of the institution says Erie has an ecosystem that allows people to take risks and invest into small business, which is one of the discussions she and her team hope many can learn from.

“Homecoming kind of provides this whole portfolio of opportunities for participants to learn about those things and jump on at the early stages,” said Duncan.

Ever since the program partnered with the Erie Regional Chamber it continues to give young professionals the door to more opportunities.

“Not just when we say professionals. We mean everybody between the ages of 21-40 who really cares about the community and wants to invest their own time and talents to make this a better place for everybody to live,” said Duncan.

To learn how you can tune in to the virtual event just visit homecoming.eriepa.com