Despite some warmer weather this weekend, area homeless shelters are still preparing for the winter months.

Several area shelters say they are in need of winter clothing and supplies. They’re also looking for volunteers for Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Shelter.

Just this month, the temperatures have dropped into the 30s, and some areas of Erie County even saw some snow.

It’s a difficult time of year for those without a home. However local shelters are working to provide people with a warm place to stay.

The executive director of the Community Shelter Services told us most evenings the shelter is full.

“In November we are going to be taking the overflow in. We have committed to taking an extra 25 people in,” said Diane Lazette, executive director, Community Shelter Services.

Lazette says they’re accepting donations for much needed improvements.

“We’re now in need of a 10,000 dollar roof repair that we were not planning or budgeting, so we are going to be obviously needing donations,” said Lazette.

Community Shelter Services and other area shelters are welcoming donations of winter clothing and supplies.

“We’re always in need of gloves, right now I know that we’re particularly in need of women’s gloves. If anybody has any avenue to getting some winter coats for the women here at the shelter, that’s something that we could probably use right way,” said Lazette.

One Community Shelter Services client said that through a donation she was able to receive a coat. She said she’s grateful for the clothes and that she has a warm place to stay.

“I feel very lucky that I got to get this coat. I hope people will reach out and donate coats so that everyone here can be nice and warm,” said Bethany Moore, client.

Community Shelter Services is hosting a free event on Saturday, the second annual trunk or treat event, Bubbles Books & Boo.