Erie Homes for Children & Adults holds prom night for residents

Prom night is a night to remember and one local non-profit is making sure their residents don’t miss out on a good time.

Erie Homes for Children & Adults and Young Women’s Leadership Committee of Fairview High School teaming up to put on their annual Prom Night. The night featuring music, dancing and desserts. Organizers say events like this mean a lot to EHCA residents. Young Women’s Leadership Committee member, Gigi Riesenburg, says “they might not always see this many people or interact with this many people so it’s really important we get with them, and we have fun.”

Tonight’s prom was held at Erie Homes for Children and Adults Move facility.