Erie Homes for Children and Adults host a victory ride

The Erie Homes for Children and Adults took part today in a “victory ride”.

More than 45 residents gathered today for the 6th annual Victory Ride at Shades Beach. Motorcyclists and trike owners from Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio took part in the event. The Victory Ride gives those with disabilites the opportunity to ride alongside motorcyclists oon a side car for 8 miles around Erie. Residents look forward to the thrill and fun while making their dreams come true.

“We really want to give people with disabilities options, opportunities, choices, to be in the community like we all are everyday. Having choices everyday is important to you and me and its equally important to those with disabilities. ” said Jonathan Rilling, marketing and communications for Erie Homes for Children and Adults.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Erie Homes for Children and Adults Special Disabilities Fund.