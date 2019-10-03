Erie Homes for Children and Adults opens new community home

The non-profit agency Erie Homes for Children and Adults now have a new community home located in Millcreek Township.

This is the second group home the agency has built and the funds from the project came from a capital campaign.

The residents who live in this new, six-bedroom home have serious medical concerns and there is a nurse on staff there 24 hours.

The residents’ bedrooms are customized and there is state of the art equipment in every room to help the staff properly care for the residents.

“Just for them to be a part of the community is something we’ve always strived for for our individuals,” said Kara Carone, Director of Residential Services at Erie Homes for Children and Adults. “The neighbors have been great and it’s wonderful for them.”

The staff also take EHCA residents out to places like the Erie Humane Society and Wegmans.