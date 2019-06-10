Erie hosts 2019 International Advance Manufacturing Research Conference

Penn State Behrend hosts conference that expects more than 600 researchers from more than 30 countries.

The conference combines both the North American Manufacturing Research Conference and the International Science and Engineering Conference.

More than 400 technical presentations are expected with subjects ranging from industrial internet to polymer, and 3-D printing of biological tissue.

” Erie has a legacy and history of manufacturing. We felt it’s good to have the conference here to stimulate the economy,’ said Ihab Ragai, Penn State Behrend Professor.

The conference will run until June 14th.