Erie House owner struggling to pay the center’s taxes

The owner of the Erie House that was featured on the show, “Extreme Makeover,” in 2009 is having tax problems.

Part of the renovation was the extension of Clara Ward’s youth development center.

Ward passed away two years ago, and the home is currently being maintained by her son, Bennie.

Bennie said since she died, he’s having trouble paying the taxes because he can’t afford it while being on disability.

“Disability [is] not money for running this place,” Bennie said. “I don’t get any money for running this place. We never have and probably never will.”

Bennie said he is currently working on a 501(c)(3), which allows a federal tax exemption for non-profits that are considered public charities.

