Erie Housing Authority purchases 52-unit complex from Diocese of Erie

Low-income housing options are dwindling in many American cities, but supporters of a new deal hope to change that here.

Better Housing for Erie is a 52-unit, low-income complex that is being sold by the Diocese of Erie. The Housing Authority is buying the units for $750,000 so that they can stay in the low-income housing market.

Michael Fraley of the EHA says, "Our mission is to provide affordable housing to low-income people which leads to self-sufficiency. We can do that in this neighborhood; it's part of our campus and we want to make sure our neighborhood stays here because we know, across the country, affordable housing is becoming less and less".

The Erie Housing Authority now oversees more than 2200 rental units in the city of Erie.