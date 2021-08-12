Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers return to site of one of the largest local animal cruelty cases in recent memory

Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers have returned to a residence that just recently was the site of one of the largest animal cruelty cases in recent memory in Erie.

In that case, an Erie woman was charged with more than 90 counts of animal cruelty. Back in May, around 40 animals were taken from the home. Thursday, 20 additional animals were removed from the home, including guinea pigs, rats, rabbits and cats.

Chelsea Swift was live from the scene Thursday afternoon with more information.

Diane Eggleston was arraigned Thursday for previous charges related to animal hoarding.

At the end of August, she will appear in court for trial.

