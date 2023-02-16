The last couple of days have been hectic for the Erie Humane Society as they took in more than over 100 cats and kittens.

The cattery department at the Erie Humane Society has taken the time to assist a family in need.

Wednesday, the Humane Society took in approximately 80 cats and kittens from an Erie residence and returned the next day to take 50 more.

A family had reached out to the shelter as they had come to the realization that they were unable to care for the number of cats in their possession.

“This isn’t a seizure type thing where we went out and are seizing the animals. They’re voluntarily working with us to get their number down and get to a somewhere manageable number of cats,” said Brian Carroll, a humane police officer. “You don’t spray/neuter your pets and the population — especially in cats as they will grow exponentially, very quickly.”

Carroll described the living conditions at the residence as “not great,” however, the shelter is on a mission to assist the family. Once the cats arrived, the shelter told WJET that they found a sense of relief and were very calm. The cattery department of four has been busy making sure all of the cats are safe and comfortable.

“Like the past couple of days, we’ve worked faster than ever and then we have the whole shelter staff behind us as well, so everybody pitches in whether it is laundry or cleaning the cats, giving the cats their shots or their services. We are really proud of ourselves in how we really work together,” said Jacey Mrozowski, assistant cattery manager for the Erie Humane Society.

In addition to the 150 cats that the humane society already has in their care, the cattery department is housing the overflow in their heated training center.

“We do have very large, a bunch of large crates up there that we made comfortable. Boxes, pillows, beds, blankets, stuffies, toys and anything that we think might make them more comfortable,” said Robin Cornman, cattery manager at the Erie Humane Society.

“We don’t see as many people calling in asking for help. People are embarrassed by the situation, but a lot of times, we’re here to help. We’re here to help the animals. We’re also here to help people. We don’t want to overlook that in our jobs as well,” Brian Carroll went on to say.

There are several ways to help the shelter. They are in need of volunteers and are accepting donations.

Moving forward, the shelter will be taking the time to assess the cats and put them up for adoption in the next month.