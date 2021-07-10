Erie Humane Society brings local shelters together for the second annual Adopt-A-Palooza

The Erie Humane Society brought local shelters together for the second annual Adopt-A-Palooza.

Here is more on this tail-wagging event.

There were tails wagging and belly rubs all around at this event.

The executive director at the Erie Humane Society said that she wants to make Adopt-A-Palooza a yearly event to try to make sure that all rescue dogs get a chance to find their furever home.

Adoptable dogs from four local shelters came together for the second annual Adopt-A-Palooza.

“Great opportunity to not only showcase our shelter, but again have the amazing other rescues. So we have Because You Care, we have Happy Bark, we have Hope Today come out and bring their pets, showcase them, and have some adoptions for them,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

Leone said that this gives the community a chance to see all the shelters come together to help rescue dogs find their home.

“We are all here to make sure orphan and needy animals in our community, and I know some of us rescue from the south and rescue from high kill shelters cause we are a no kill shelter and we want to see pets in general have a good life,” said Leone.

For local animal shelters that don’t have a facility, it gives their adoptable dogs more exposure.

“”Everybody gets to see sort of personalities in person. They get to see how adorable they are in person and how much they interact with other animals. So it gives them a feel for the animals,” said Carrie Johnson, Fundraising Coordinator for Hope Animal Rescue.

“It’s critical because we don’t have a physical location for folks to walk into. Instead we make appointments to meet at foster homes. So getting them out in about where you can come meet four, five, six or seven dogs at a time, it’s really a benefit to us and the dogs in our custody,” said Eric Pollock, Founder and Executive Director of Happy Bark.

The Autism Society and the Mental Health Association were there as part of the Country Fair’s Pump for Charity event going on now.

Here are the websites to adopt any animal from any of the shelters that participated in today’s event.

Erie Humane Society

Happy Bark

Hope Rescue

Because You Care

