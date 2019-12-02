Erie Humane Society getting in holiday spirit

The Erie Humane Society is getting into the holiday spirit for a good cause. The Whisker Wonderland event gives and a dog owners the opportunity to stop by and take a holiday picture with their furry friends.

Visitors also had the chance to get their holiday shopping done whether it was for their pet or family.

“I think it’s really important when you operate a non-profit organization, to come up with creative ways to help showcase your organization and your mission. We really pride ourselves on animal wellness and showing the importance of rescuing and adopting.” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director, Erie Humane Society.

All proceeds raised from the event benefit the animals at the humane society.