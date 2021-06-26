Erie Humane Society holds Cat Carnival adoption event

As the weather warms up, so does the amount of furry friends needing a new home over at the Erie Humane Society.

The Humane Society is calling the summer time “Kitten Season” because they have an influx of kittens.

Today the Humane Society held a cat carnival adoption event to attempt to find these kittens a new home.

This allows them to open up more space for other animals to come in.

“As many of you saw we just took in a lot of cats and kittens from the hoarding situation, so we are excited to be putting them up for adoption today too,” said Jenna Conklin from the Erie Humane Society.

Potential owners must through an application process to make sure that animals are going to good homes.

