The Erie Humane Society had a mini fundraiser to benefit the shelter and their pets.

For $14, it was the second round of speed dating where participants could meet four pets, speed dating style, for five minutes with each pet.

If you found your match, you would only have to pay that $14 donation.

The volunteer & programs coordinator at the Humane Society said that finding a pet’s forever home can be really rewarding.

“All of the money goes right back into our shelter pets. With our adoption fees it really covers, you know when were adopting out pets they’re already spayed, neutered, vaccinated, micro chipped. So, any money we’re taking in we’re putting in so that we’re able to do that for these pets,” said Maria Mott, volunteer & programs coordinator.

Mott said to keep an eye out for upcoming events at the shelter like this one.