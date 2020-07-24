Erie Humane Society Hosting Adopt-A-Palooza Saturday, July 25th

Erie Humane Society and other local pet adoption agencies are set to hold Lucky Dog Adopt-a-Palooza, Saturday, July 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lucky Dog Stay & Play, 9170 Lake Pleasant Road.

The event includes adoptable dogs of all sizes, shapes, and colors, in a beautiful 40-acre, open-air setting at Lucky Dog Stay & Play, with room for safe social-distancing.

There will be an on-leash area that will allow you to explore the wonderful acreage and ponds at Lucky Dog.



Erie Humane Society dogs will also be in an off-leash area where they will be able to romp, play, and

meet you freely, showcasing their best selves!



Prospective adopters for Erie Humane Society pets must have a pre-approved application on file prior to Saturday’s event.

The Erie Humane Society will be joined by HOPE Rescue, Happy Bark, and Orphan Angels, who will have booths set up and adoptable pets to meet and greet.

Applications are available to download at www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt, and

completed applications should be emailed to michele@eriehumanesociety.org.



Food will also be available for purchase from several vendors. Stop by Lucky Dog Stay and Play on

Saturday, July 25th, and meet our amazing shelter dogs, all in search of their forever homes.