The sixth annual Feed The Animals Trivia Bowl took place Thursday night at the Erie Humane Society.

Each year, the shelter raises money to keep its food pantry stocked. The executive director of the Erie Humane Society said there’s been a five percent increase in the cost of pet food.

Pet Supplies Plus matches the number of bags of food purchased at the fundraiser.

“People can come in early, they can visit with our pets. They are right here. They see our shelter pets. Everything comes full circle, and they’re supporting the work that we do to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome,” said Nicole Leone, executive director of the Erie Humane Society.

Also, the Erie Humane Society continues to remove more than 100 cats from a home in Erie Co. Those cats will go to foster homes before being put up for adoption.