Erie Humane Society hosts Bark Brunch to raise funds for shelter pets

The Erie Humane Society put on an event called Bark Brunch which is raising funds for shelter pets.

Dogs and their owners enjoyed an out door brunch with a variety of food vendors selling treats for both dogs and humans.

The event was ten dollars to get in and the dogs could enjoy activities such as an agility contest as well as pool time.

The executive director said that the event gives people a chance to enjoy the six acres of property behind the Erie Humane Society and possibly adopt a new animal.

“See the property, have our dogs come out and meet them outside and if they do have pets they can bring their own pets and we’ll do the meet and greet outside and they can find that new loving companion for their home,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

For a five dollar donation, a volunteer from the Erie Humane Society will paint a portrait of your dog in only fifteen minutes.