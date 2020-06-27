Erie Humane Society hosts “Cat Carnival”

When you combine cats and a carnival theme, you come up with a wonderful combination all for a great cause.

The Erie Humane Society hosting their first “Cat Carnival” event Saturday.

Dozens of people stepped right up under the big top to check out the over 200 hundred cats up for adoption at the Erie Humane Society.

The Executive Director telling us that they have been practicing social distancing and wiping all surfaces down, saying that there was a lot of excitement over Saturday’s event.

“People have been super positive about it, super excited. We have a lot of excited kiddos coming in. So, it’s been really nice, uplifting event moving into the green phase for our pets.” said Nicole Bawol.

To find out how you can help out the Erie Humane Society, you can do so by clicking here.