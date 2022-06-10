There was a party along Erie’s Bayfront on Friday, June 10. It was all for a good cause.

The Erie Humane Society held its 6th annual Fiesta! Fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott.

The fiesta included tacos, margaritas, and samples of tequila.

Folks attending the event could also bring their four-legged friends.

The proceeds will go toward taking care of senior animals at the shelter.

“We have a lot of senior animals available for adoption that are looking for loving homes. This is a great way to raise funds to make sure we are able to house them and take care of them. A lot of senior pets, they come into the shelter and they require a little extra medical attention,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director at Erie Humane Society.

The Erie Humane Society will hold their Rock and Rescue Charity Concert on Saturday, August 13.