Erie Humane Society hosts holiday photo opportunity with pets

It was a whisker wonderland for pets and families at the Erie Humane Society.

The Erie Humane Society hosted a photoshoot for families and pets for the holidays.

The backdrop for these pictures was a rustic theme with Christmas tree decorations.

It cost $25 to take pictures with your pet at this event and participants received two digital photos.

All of the proceeds benefited the Erie Humane Society.

“It’s a great time. I think it’s really good for the holiday season and the Erie community especially with how difficult the past year and a half or two years have been,” said Maria Mott, Program Director for Erie Humane Society.

The event on November 21st began at 12 p.m. and ended at 4 p.m.

