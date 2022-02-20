Erie Humane Society hosts “Night at the Shelter”

Several volunteers are getting a first-hand experience of what it is like to be a shelter dog. They’re actually spending the night inside a kennel with animals looking for a new home.

Saturday kicked off “Night at the Shelter” at the Erie Humane Society.

Seven volunteers will spend the night in a kennel with a shelter dog until they’re released on Sunday morning.

They will have short restroom breaks as well as food breaks. The goal is to raise money for homeless shelter pets.

“We really just want people to see that it’s a good way for us to showcase these really awesome dogs. I mean, they’re all spending the night with them and having a blast so far. It’s a great way for people to see that you can get a really nice and awesome dog at the shelter,” said Maria Mott, Volunteer and Program Coordinator at the Erie Humane Society.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“There’s so many events throughout the year and it means such a great because this is real expensive. There’s not a lot of no-kill shelters across the country. Between the medical cost and everything else, it costs some money and there’s some great, great animals,” said Linda Burfield, Taking part in Night at the Shelter.

Officials say they plan to do this event again in the future.