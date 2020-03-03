Erie Humane Society hosts poster, poetry and photography contests for students

The Erie Humane Society announced they are holding a poster, poetry and photography contest open to all students in grades K-12.

The poster contest is open to students in grades K-6, but both the poetry and photography contests are open for students in grades K-12 once again.

This contest celebrates “Be Kind to Animals Week” which is held on May 3rd-9th of this year.

The contest is a fun way for kids to express their creativity and spread the word about being kind to animals.

The winning artists will be recognized during an awards ceremony held on May 3rd over at the Erie Humane Society.

This year’s theme will be “Creating a Better World Through Kindness to Animals.” Group submissions will not be accepted however.

The deadline to enter the contest is March 27th. The shelter is asking for a $5 donation per entry, which will benefit the shelter pets.

Entries must be dropped off to the shelter or mailed to the shelter at Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.

Entries can also be emailed to the shelter at Brooke@eriehumanesociety.org.

For complete information on the contests visit the Erie Humane Society website at http://eriehumanesociety.org/blog/kindcontest.