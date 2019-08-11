Erie Humane Society hosts “Rock and a Rescue” charity concert

It was a night to rock and roll all to help the Erie Humane Society.

This was the Rock and a Rescue charity concern taking place at the Erie Humane Society tonight. There were plenty of merchandise tents for gifts for your four-legged friend as well as food trucks.

This year, proceeds for the concert go to the Shelter to Service initiative, which awards a trained service dog to a local veteran.

“We launched the first and only shelter program where there is a shelter dog actually being trained by our K-9 behaviorist and trainer, as a service dog, not an emotional support dog, as an actual service dog,” said Nicole Bawol, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society. “We matched the service dog with only community veterans in Erie”

Last year, the concert raised more than $50,000. They hoped to raise that amount again for this year.