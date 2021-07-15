Erie Humane Society investigating after dog is found dead inside crate

The Erie Humane Society is looking for answers after a small dog was found dead inside a wire crate wrapped in a garbage bag.

The crate was found on the side of the road on Monday in the 1600 block of East 27th Street.

They say video cameras in the area are currently being scoured for the person responsible for leaving the dog here.

A necropsy will be performed on the dog to see if it was already deceased prior to being placed in the garbage bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the animal cruelty officers at 814-835-8360.

