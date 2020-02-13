Erie Humane Society kicks off Valentine’s Day early with Critter Gram’s; a surprise visit by a dog, flowers and a card

The Erie Humane Society is kicking off Valentine’s Day a little early.

This morning, Mercyhurst University students brought President Michael Victor a Critter Gram.

The Valentine’s Day surprise is a visit from a dog, as well as, fresh flowers and a card. It allows shelter dogs to get out for the day and bring a smile to everyone’s face.

The fundraiser has been going strong since 2016.

“I think for dog lovers it’s a lot of fun to get a valentine from a shelter dog,” said Chad Redmond, Volunteer, Humane Society.

This year has set a new record for the Humane Society with 51 Critter Grams being delivered over today and tomorrow.

