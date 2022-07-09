People raised their glasses to help one local animal shelter carry out its mission.

The Erie Humane Society partnered with Lavery Brewing on Friday to create “Jack’s Second Chance Sour.”

This is the second year that the two organizations have created a beer for an animal with special needs.

In 2021, the organizations launched “Bowser’s Blind Dog Brew.”

The executive director of the Erie Humane Society said that it’s great to see so many people come out and support such an important cause.

“All the people here support our efforts and they love animals here in the community. So we have an amazing turnout, and all proceeds are benefiting amazing pets like Bowser and Jack,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director of Erie Humane Society.

Lavery Brewing donated one dollar to the Erie Humane Society for every pint of Jack’s Second Chance Sour or Bowser’s Bling Dog Brew that was purchased at the event.