Erie Humane Society opens new dog training facility

The Erie Humane Society opened their new dog training facility located next to the shelter on Zimmerly Road.

Members of the community gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Several years ago, the Erie Humane Society purchased the vacant house and with the help of generous businesses and community members, it is now a facility where the Humane Society dog trainer can train your dogs.

In addition to private lessons, up to five dogs can be trained at a time in the new facility.

The executive director said that the proceeds from the training sessions will be donated to the Humane Society.

“It’s completely heated. It’s completely insulated. It’s a beautiful little space for people who want to give back to a non-profit, to participate and bring their animals and help support the Erie Humane Society,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

To learn more about the Erie Humane Society’s new training facility, click here.