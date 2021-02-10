Erie Humane Society providing extra warmth to all animals at shelter

As the cold temperatures continue, animal shelters are making sure that all animals are staying warm.

The Erie Humane Society is providing all 35 dogs with extra blankets.

There are heated floors for the dogs that are housed in their kennels to keep them extra warm. The shelter also provides extra blankets for the 80 cats at the shelter.

Nicole Leone, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society, says when the temperatures dip below 32°, pet owners need to be mindful of how long their pets are staying outside. Leone recommends allowing pets to be out no more than 30 minutes.

“In our case, if they’re out in the courtyard, we are really keeping track of time. We’re making sure they’re not out any longer than 15 minutes and then we’re bringing them in.” Leone said.

To make donations to the Erie Humane Society, you can click here.