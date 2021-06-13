Erie Humane Society provides update on rescued animals from Lighthouse Street

Last month nearly 50 pets were rescued from horrible living conditions at a house on Lighthouse Street in Erie.

While the road to recovery continues, the animals are making progress and will be needing a new home soon.

The Erie Humane Society is already prepared to place some of these animals up for adoption.

A number of these animals have extensive medical needs and still need a few months in order to recover.

One of the dogs named Jasper was placed with a forever home on Friday.

Twelve of the pets have been placed in foster care. The rest of the animals will be available in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to see they are starting to feel healthy, happy, and there is some light at the end of the tunnel for such a horrible situation,” said Nicole Leone from the Erie Humane Society.

Leone said that if you are interested in adopting one of these animals when they are ready for adoption, stop over to the Humane Society and apply to adopt.