The Erie Humane Society’s Rock the Rescue concert brought in over $100,000 after a sold out crowd.

Headliner Mitchell Tenpenny rocked the stage in front of more than 2,000 people at the Erie Humane Society’s grounds last Saturday.

The money raised from the event will go towards covering the shelters medical bills for the rest of the year and the training costs for the “Shelter to Service.”

“Mitchell and his band were remarkable. They were very humble. They came through the shelter. They were eager to hold cats, snuggle dogs, and that really made our day being able to see them out of their general jobs, and the show that they put on was amazing. We’ve heard so many great things,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director of Erie Humane Society.

Leone said that planning for next year’s headliner has already begun.

The concert for 2023 has already begun. Next year’s concert is scheduled for Aug. 12.