Erie Humane Society seeking your help as many events supporting the non-profit are cancelled

As the economy across Pennsylvania starts picking back up, many non-profits are still hurting due to the cancellation of events they depend on.

Nicole Bawol, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society, says the pandemic initially did not hit them hard, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic has gone on, a ripple effect has started.

They are no longer seeing as many donations. Currently, the society is seeing an increase in pet owner sign-overs.

The Humane Society has also had to cancel their summer fundraisers, which is about 31% of their yearly budget. This comes as the shelter’s expenses continue to rise.

Last year, the shelter spent $75,000 on specialty surgeries.

“Which is a very significant amount for the pets here at the Humane Society. We’re really in need of a minimum monetary donation for us or think about us on Erie Gives Day with a minimum donation of $25. The shelter pets here really need that.” Bawol said.

Bawol saying they are nervous to see how this will impact the shelter moving forward. The society is open for appointment only visits to be mindful on social distancing efforts.

You are encouraged to call ahead to book an appointment.

You may do so by calling the Erie Humane Society at 814-835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/