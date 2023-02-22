The Erie Humane Society is still in need of supplies after recently taking in over 100 cats and kittens.

Staff at the Humane Society has been busy getting the cats spayed and neutered and back up to health.

The community has responded with an outpouring of support and donations.

Their humane officer said they have gotten entire truck loads worth of food, litter and cleaning supplies, but they still need more.

“We have been blessed by the amount of donations. Gift cards right now would be a great thing, we could use that going forward, because we had so many donations that we can use that further ahead on top of the donations that we have already received,” said Brian Carroll, humane officer at the Erie Humane Society.

Carrol said the overall health of the cats is good, but some of the kittens are suffering from upper respiratory illness.