Erie Humane Society teams up with other local pet adoption agencies for Adopt-A-Palooza event

The Erie Humane society is teaming up with other local pet adoption agencies for a socially distant pet adoption event on Saturday July 25th.

This is an event that is called Adopt-A-Palooza. This event took place today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lucky Dog Stay and Play.

The venue was picked so that people could meet adoptable dogs of all sizes and ages in a forty acre field which made it easy for people to stay socially distant from one another.

The Erie Humane Society was joined by Hope Rescue, Happy Bark and Orphan Angels.

The executive director of the Humane Society said that there was a great turn out.

“We had a huge turn out with lots of people coming to check out the different organizations and you know trying to meet their next amazing companion,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

Bawol added that 16 dogs from the Humane Society were adopted earlier in the afternoon.