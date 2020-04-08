Erie Humane Society to close dog parks due to pandemic

The Erie Humane Society has decided to close its dog parks until further notice.

This decision comes after the City of Erie made the recommendation that all dog parks close. According to the Humane Society, they are looking to do whatever they can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Nicole Bawol, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society went on to explain that although the park is closed, its recommended that you take your dog out for some exercise, while keeping social distancing in mind.

“We even have a green space next door to the shelter, that’s not off limits but we are asking people to not congregate. So, you can come and walk or walk in other places, exercise your animals, that’s very important. We are just looking to close the parks temporarily so people aren’t congregating in smaller groups.” Bawol said.

The City of Erie is only permitting you to walk your dogs inside of city dog parks.