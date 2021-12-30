Erie Humane Society working to get one neglected dog back to health

The Erie Humane Society is getting one neglected dog back on his feet.

The Humane Society taking in an emaciated chihuahua on November 19th.

According to animal cruelty officers, a woman came to the shelter claiming she found a stray dog. After further investigation, officials say the woman owned the dog and was unable to take proper care of the animal.

The finder of the dog is no longer in the area.

After weeks of treatment, the chihuahua they are calling “Chooch” is now healthy.

“He’s been with us for a little over six weeks now. When he arrived at the shelter, he was emaciated, he was skin and bones and he weight about 2 pounds, 13 ounces when he came in. Today, he gained his weight back. He’s 4 pounds, 9 ounces, which is almost 2 full pounds. That is huge for a little guy like that.” said Lisa Stiles, Chief Humane Officer at the Erie Humane Society.

Animal cruelty officers say the chihuahua will be available for adoption soon. However, it will not be on a first come, first serve basis. Instead, those who are interested will need to fill out an application.

