(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s hard to believe that despite a pretty lame snowfall season for the Erie International Airport (where official snow totals for the city of Erie are measured), Erie remains in the top 10 for snowfall totals of major metropolitan areas in the US, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Numbers are valid through the end of the day January 5, 2023. This is due, in part, to the relatively mild winter we have had so far.

It probably comes as no surprise that Buffalo is ranked number 1, and it’s not even close. Grand Rapids, #2 right now, is almost 35″ less than Buffalo. Despite the lower ranking for Erie, one good snowstorm could vault us into the top 5.

Unfortunately, for those who love the snow, we do not see any big snow accumulations in the next week. It’s a long winter, though, and anything can happen! Stay tuned!