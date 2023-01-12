(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Jan. 12 that $11.8 million is to be invested for streamside forest buffers, converting lawns to meadows and trees, and planting trees in urban communities to help improve water quality and to make the commonwealth more resilient to climate change.

Funding for these grants was made possible through more than $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money set aside for Keystone Tree Fund in Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 budget as well as other state and federal funds.

“Federal ARPA funds are intended to help us grow our way to recovery from the pandemic through investments in economic revitalization and clean water,” Dunn said. “DCNR worked quickly with a special grant round this fall so that we could get this money on the ground helping Pennsylvania communities,” Dunn continued.

700 trees are set to be planted thanks to 20 grants awarded across Pennsylvania with many of the partners involved focusing on planting in the Susquehanna River watershed. 12 grants support the TreeVitalize program and similar efforts. Seven of the final grants are for projects that change lawns to meadows and trees for pollinators and water quality.

In Erie County, $335,000 has been set in a grant to complete diverse projects in areas that lack green space and canopy cover, including multifunctional buffer plantings, lawn conversions, and tree plantings.

Under the administration of Governor Wolf, DCNR has awarded more than $430 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the commonwealth.

For a complete list of grants by county, check out the DCNR website.