Erie Institute of Technology offering free classes for those to take part in welding

Want to try your hand in an exciting new profession that is in need of workers?

At Erie Institute of Technology, they are offering free classes for anyone willing to try their hand in welding. There are currently more jobs in the welding field than there ever has been.

“Because of the increase in manufacturing, there is also a lot of jobs. I think the combination of the two is that it’s kind of a top-heavy profession. A lot of guys will be retiring soon.” said Paul Fitzgerald, Director of the Erie Institute of Technology.

Fitzgerald says those who go into welding don’t have to travel far for a job because Erie is a manufacturing hub.

“A typical welder graduating from EIT, the amount of opportunity is endless from manufacturing facilities to welding shops, the list goes on.” Fitzgerald said.

Folks in welding program we talked to say it’s a satisfying and rewarding profession.

“I honestly think it’s one of the best careers. I think it’s a lot of fun to do. You can create awesome things and that’s really why I’m really into it.” said Kirsteen Atwood, EIT Welding Program.

“It’s kind of an art form, in essence,” said Jordan Johnson, EIT Welding Training Program. “You are learning something every day and you can look at something you built and put together and fabricated and it’s rewarding even just doing it here.”

While it is still a male dominated field, they are seeing more and more women take up the profession.

“Over the years, we have had several women come in and learn the trade and are doing very well in the trade.” Fitzgerald said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for a welder is over $44,000.

