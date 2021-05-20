Erie Insurance announces $100,000 commitment to Minority Community Investment Coalition

The fight to get more minority members vaccinated against COVID-19 is getting a boost from Erie Insurance.

The insurance giant announced a $100,000 grant in the Minority Community Investment Coalition.

The company says the dollars will be earmarked for a “get vaccinated” campaign targeting neighborhood centers and minority citizens.

The campaign will start soon and run through most of 2021.

Erie Insurance President and CEO Tim NeCastro says that Erie is proud to support the work and is impressed by the collaborate approach of the MCIC.