Erie Insurance Arena and local businesses gear up for NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

After a year of holding no major sporting event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are slowly starting to return to normal at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Despite the capacity of the arena being limited to 700 fans, some are saying this kind of event will bring visitors to support the athletes as well as local businesses.

The NCAA canceled winter championships back in March 2020.

Not only can women’s college hockey teams from all across the country compete for a national championship this winter, they’ll be able to do so here in Erie.

Mercyhurst University and the Erie Sports Commission delivered on their plans to host the eight-team field at Erie Insurance Arena for the week-long event.

“We’re fortunate we had the CHA’s women’s tournament last weekend and now we have the NCAA championship. Erie has sort of become the epicenter of women’s collegiate hockey here in March.” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

Starting Monday, March 15th, the Frozen Four championship games will go through Friday, March 20th.

“We discovered about two months ago that the NCAA had intentions to have the whole tournament come to Erie and not just four teams and we thought that was tremendous. It’s a great thing for Erie.” said Bradley Davis, Director of Athletics at Mercyhurst University.

Some people are saying this NCAA tournament will help the local community, with both athletes and spectators contributing to local businesses.

“It’s brought wonderful energy to the hotel, occupancy is up, and they are eating here. It’s great having that revenue brought in.” said Shannon Coulossi, General Manager at the Bayfront Grille Sheraton.

Coulossi says that several area hotels and downtown restaurants and bars are excited for the games to start.

“We’re just excited to bring sports and entertainment and life back to downtown Erie.” Coulossi said.

For those attending games, mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced and concessions will not be open at the arena.