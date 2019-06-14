Erie Insurance Arena Box Office Receives Loop Hearing System

Hearing device users will no longer need to worry about the struggle of hearing at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office.

The newly installed “Loop Hearing System” has been installed at one window. The system allows audio frequencies from the teller’s microphone to wireless connect to a hearing assistance device. President of PSS Wireless Carl Lupp says the equipment has been around for about 12 years but is now making it’s way to the US.

“This (Loop) talks directly to a hearing aid or cochlear implant without any background noise,” said Lupp. “That is the whole idea behind the system. “