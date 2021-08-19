Erie Insurance Arena encourage Train concertgoers to wear a mask Saturday

Local leaders recommend wearing a mask at all indoor events, especially at large scale gatherings like the Train concert this Saturday.

That is when Erie Insurance Arena (EIA) will host its second concert in more than a year: Pat Monahan and Train.

Casey Wells, executive director of EIA, said they will adhere all local and state CDC guidelines.

“Consistent with those health organizations, [we] strongly encourage all attendees to wear a mask,” Wells said.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said this recommendation applies to all concertgoers.

“It is an indoor event,” Dahlkemper said on Wednesday, “[so] everyone vaccinated or unvaccinated should be wearing a mask.”

Wells says all arena employee will be wearing a mask at the Train concert, and more than 3,000 tickets have been sold.

“We’re at the capacity the configuration for the production needs of the show,” Wells said. “The show is selling well, but we have tickets available.”

Despite concertgoers being encouraged to wear masks, Wells said the Erie community is looking forward to a sense of normalcy and a performance by an Erie native.

“Train certainly has a unique appeal here in Erie Pennsylvania given that Pat is from this community,” Wells said. “Let’s not forget that he has had five top 20 songs. He’s been a long-established, very successful artist.”

