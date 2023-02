The Harlem Globe-Trotters made a stop in Erie Wednesday night, to the delight of basketball fans young and old.

As part of their 2023 World Tour, the world’s most iconic and arguably the most skilled basketball team stopped by the Erie Insurance Arena.

Fans got to take in all the tricks and flips while some got a chance to also participate in some challenges.

As of this season, the Globe-Trotters have been aweing crowds around the world for 95 years.