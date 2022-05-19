(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A naming rights partnership between Erie Insurance and the Erie County Convention Center Authority, also known as Erie Events, has been extended, meaning the local arena will keep its current name through at least 2033.

The 10-year agreement extension was announced on May 19. “In consideration of the sponsorship, Erie Insurance will contribute $4 million, paid in annual installments, to Erie Events over the 10-year period,” an announcement from Erie Insurance said.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Erie Events and extend our sponsorship of Erie Insurance Arena through 2033,” said Tim NeCastro, Erie Insurance president and CEO. “Erie has been our home and namesake for nearly 100 years. Our roots are here, and they run deep. We’re proud to have our name on this premier sports and entertainment venue in the heart of Erie’s downtown cultural district — steps away from our corporate campus.”

Erie Insurance received naming rights for the arena in 2012. That agreement helped fund a $47-million renovation and expansion project at the arena. The original agreement was set to expire in 2023.

Erie County Convention Center Authority executive director Casey Wells commended the longstanding partnership with Erie Insurance and the company’s support of arts and entertainment in Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Erie Insurance is an essential strategic partner for Erie Events,” Wells said. “Erie Insurance’s commitment to our downtown sports and entertainment district is deeply appreciated and enables us to make Erie an exciting place to live, work and play.”