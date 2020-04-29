Erie Insurance construction project to resume on Monday

Construction workers can officially get back to work on Friday, but one large project in the City of Erie will begin again on Monday.

Erie Insurance was nearing substantial completion of its new office building before having to come to a halt due to COVID-19. When construction workers with PJ Dick return to the site on Monday, they will have a change of operations in order to comply with ensuring safety and social distancing.

“They’re actually coming in at different shifts and different times. No large scale meetings can happen, no bigger than 10 people at one time and they have to be six feet apart and no sharing of tools. Lunch time, generally, all the guys would get together and have lunch, but now they need to make sure they’re observing social distancing, so we are separating that.” said Bill Matrogran, Vice President of Construction Management and Operations with Erie Insurance.

The final completion of the building is expected to be sometime in 2020.