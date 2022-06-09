Erie Insurance has donated $65,000 to the city’s Police Athletic League (PAL) program.

City leaders announced that donation for the city’s PAL program, which strengthens the relationship between Erie’s youth and city police.

Several students from the Police Athletic League say the program has changed their lives for the better.

Representatives from Erie Insurance say it’s important to contribute to programs that support the future of Erie.

“It was great to have the kids here today, and to hear some of their testimony and their stories. We take little things and little experiences for granted, many of us, but for these kids it’s transformative in their lives and their upbringing. We’re honored to be a part of that,” said Brian Wilking, Sr. Community Outreach Specialist, Erie Insurance.

There are several opportunities to sign up for PALs programs this summer. Visit eriepal.org/involvement/ for more information.