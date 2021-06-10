Erie Insurance donates 700 copies of book to seven United Way schools

This week, Erie Insurance donated 700 books for young students to read and be inspired.

The books were sent to seven United Way area schools, including Iroquois and Harding Elementary.

United Way’s mission is to help the community by promoting student success and family stability.

The book is titled “The Magic School Bus Takes a Risk: A Book About Probability”

The idea of the book is to focus on diversity and career professions in math.

“By sharing this book out with our community, with our youngest learners in fourth and fifth grade. It’s helping to make that pipeline and connection for students that there are jobs for right here in our community.” said Mike Jaruszewicz.

Other schools getting the free book include, Diehl Elementary, Elk Valley Elementary and McKinley Elementary.