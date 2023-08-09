Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Insurance Giving Network awarded over $500,000 in grants supporting 10 nonprofits in northwest Pennsylvania.

The grants total $514,860 and are part of Erie Insurance’s competitive educational grant initiative, whose goal is to strengthen the connection between academic programming and out-of-school time activities and support early childhood education.

“We were impressed by this year’s grant applications and pleased to be able to increase our funding of the Investing in Our Future grant program for nonprofits and, ultimately, the students the programs support,” said Christy Blashock, community outreach manager for Erie Insurance.

Since 2021, Erie Insurance has donated more than $1.2 million as part of its Investing in Our Future grant program.

The 2023 Investing in Our Future grant recipients are:

Child Development Centers Inc.

Erie Arts & Culture

Erie Philharmonic

Erie Playhouse

Erie Police Athletic League

Gannon University

The Goodell Project

Nonprofit Partnership

YMCA of Corry

Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Community Outreach, Research and Evaluation (CORE)

Individual project grants ranged from $25,000 to $100,000. To learn more about the program and who they help, click here.