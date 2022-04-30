Erie Insurance employees are now working inside the company’s newest building for the first time.

About 200 employees volunteered to trade their remote working situations for a spot in the new Thomas B. Hagen Building.

The employees began the move this week and the move will continue over the next three weeks.

Erie Insurance broke ground on the project back in 2017. The building has since been sitting empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company officials called the process exciting and helpful.

“This building really hasn’t been around the block if you will. So they’re test driving a number of things and we’ve had to tweak a number of things. So we’re learning as we go. Not only about the building but also within our return. We’re learning and adjusting along the way,” said Jeff Brinling, Erie Insurance Senior Vice President.

The building is 346,000 square feet and cost $147 million.