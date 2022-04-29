Erie Insurance employees are working inside the company’s newest building for the first time.

About 200 workers volunteered to trade their remote working situation to work in the new “Thomas B. Hagen Building.”

They began the move this week and that will continue over the next three weeks.

Erie Insurance broke ground on the project in 2017, but the building has been sitting empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company officials called the process exciting and helpful.

“This building really hasn’t been around the block, if you will. They’re test driving a number of things, so we’re learning as we go. Not only about the building but also within our return. We’re learning and adjusting along the way,” said Jeff Brinling, Erie Insurance Senior Vice President.

The building is 346,000 square feet of space and cost $147 million.